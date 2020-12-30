Dr. William Caldwell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Caldwell, DO
Dr. William Caldwell, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Carol M. Baldwin Breast Care Center3 Edmund D Pellegrino Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 638-0800
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Awesome,,,my favorite physician since I’ve been going to #StonyBrook.. About 6 years Dr. Caldwell has been relieving my back pain, no other doctor could. He is very professional, yet, personal. I also brought my mom for her back pain. Dr. Caldwell is now working on my neck pain,,,and the staff are fantastic. I highly recommend this office for a professional experience! 5
About Dr. William Caldwell, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Caldwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldwell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldwell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell.
