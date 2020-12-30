Overview

Dr. William Caldwell, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Caldwell works at STATE UNIV OF NEW YORK in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.