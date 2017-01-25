Dr. Caldwell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with University MD Med Center
Dr. Caldwell Jr works at
Locations

SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm

Cone Health Medical Group HeartCare1121 N CHURCH ST, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
OUTSTANDING. Explained procedure thoroughly. I had complications arise day of initial surgery and it had to be postponed & rescheduled as I was being prepped. He was so compassionate and he is wonderful with patients, families & staff.
About Dr. William Caldwell Jr, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1205850153
Education & Certifications
- University MD Med Center
- University Md
- Davidson College
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
