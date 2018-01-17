Dr. William Caddick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caddick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Caddick, MD
Dr. William Caddick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2544 Court Dr Ste H, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 854-9990
CaroMont Regional Hospital2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-2000
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He took time to answer all my questions. Great bedside manor.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Caddick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caddick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caddick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caddick has seen patients for Gastritis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caddick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caddick speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Caddick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caddick.
