Dr. William Caccese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caccese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Caccese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Caccese, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 700 Old Country Rd Ste 206, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 681-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caccese?
He's the best. He saved my life when he discovered very early esophageal cancer during a routine exam.
About Dr. William Caccese, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1336247345
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caccese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caccese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caccese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caccese has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caccese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caccese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caccese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caccese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caccese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.