Dr. William Byra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Byra, MD
Overview
Dr. William Byra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bound Brook, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Byra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Garden State Podiatry LLC4 E High St, Bound Brook, NJ 08805 Directions (848) 272-9367
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byra?
About Dr. William Byra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1851420251
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Affiliated Hospitals
- Rutgers Affiliated Hospitals
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Byra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Byra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byra works at
Dr. Byra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.