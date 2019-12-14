Dr. William Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Butler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3801
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Extremely knowledgeable, consulted other MD before him and is a noticeable difference. Helpful, explain diagnosis well, follow trough with all the details of the recovery. It is a fact the Doctor's are a vital part of treatment . He is respectful, kind and very attentive to the patient needs. Highly recommended.
About Dr. William Butler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1174558449
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
