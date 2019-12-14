Overview

Dr. William Butler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Massachusetts General Hospital NEUR in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.