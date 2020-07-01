Overview

Dr. William Buschemeyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Buschemeyer works at Specialty Associates of West Houston, PLLC - Urology in Houston, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX and Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.