Dr. William Buschemeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buschemeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Buschemeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Buschemeyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Buschemeyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Houston Urology - Red Oak17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-7077Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
North Houston Urology - Woodlands9319 Pinecroft Dr Ste 210, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 444-7077Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
North Houston Urology - Conroe4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 300, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 444-7077Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- NGS CoreSource
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buschemeyer?
Personable professional. Highly recommend.
About Dr. William Buschemeyer, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326213380
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buschemeyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buschemeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buschemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buschemeyer works at
Dr. Buschemeyer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buschemeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Buschemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buschemeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buschemeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buschemeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.