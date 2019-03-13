See All Dermatologists in Flowood, MS
Dermatology
Dr. William Burrow III, MD is a Dermatologist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Burrow III works at Mississippi Dermatology Assocs in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mississippi Dermatology Associates
    1006 Treetops Blvd Ste 101, Flowood, MS 39232 (601) 939-0005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 13, 2019
    Excellent dermatologist and highly recommend.
    — Mar 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Burrow III, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750395489
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burrow III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burrow III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burrow III works at Mississippi Dermatology Assocs in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Burrow III’s profile.

    Dr. Burrow III has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrow III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrow III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrow III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrow III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrow III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

