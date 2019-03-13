Dr. Burrow III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Burrow III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Burrow III, MD is a Dermatologist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Burrow III works at
Locations
Mississippi Dermatology Associates1006 Treetops Blvd Ste 101, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dermatologist and highly recommend.
About Dr. William Burrow III, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1750395489
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrow III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrow III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrow III has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrow III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrow III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrow III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrow III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrow III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.