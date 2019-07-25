Dr. William Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Burke, MD
Dr. William Burke, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Stony Brook Cancer Center1 NICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 638-1000
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave # 401, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3410
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Dr. Burke is an exceptionally skilled surgeon. I had an abdominal hysterectomy and had no complications afterward. I noticed improvement each day and now that my recuperation is over, I feel completely fine. I had a long list of questions and he answered every one with detail and patience. I was so fortunate to be referred to him.
About Dr. William Burke, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1932154739
- University Mich Health System
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Burke speaks Chinese.
