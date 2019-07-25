Overview

Dr. William Burke, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Stony Brook Cancer Center in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.