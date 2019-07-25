See All Oncologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. William Burke, MD

Oncology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Burke, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Burke works at Stony Brook Cancer Center in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stony Brook Cancer Center
    1 NICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 638-1000
    Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave # 401, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-3410

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Gynecologic Cancer
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Gynecologic Cancer
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 25, 2019
    Dr. Burke is an exceptionally skilled surgeon. I had an abdominal hysterectomy and had no complications afterward. I noticed improvement each day and now that my recuperation is over, I feel completely fine. I had a long list of questions and he answered every one with detail and patience. I was so fortunate to be referred to him.
    Joy — Jul 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. William Burke, MD
    About Dr. William Burke, MD

    • Oncology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1932154739
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mich Health System
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    • Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
