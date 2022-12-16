Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bundrick Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and Minden Medical Center.
Dr. Bundrick Jr works at
Locations
Ark-La-Tex Urology - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 280, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ark-La-Tex Urology - Minden2 MEDICAL PLAZA PL, Minden, LA 71055 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Minden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great office staff, so friendly & caring! Meeting Dr. B was epic after watching his youtube videos. He is a special human being, kind, compassionate, cares about his patients like Drs. are supposed to but don't these days. Great sense of humor too! More Docs should be like Dr. B, the world would be a better place! Definitely worth the travel to see a specialist who is on top of his game.
About Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326087354
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bundrick Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bundrick Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bundrick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bundrick Jr has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bundrick Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Bundrick Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bundrick Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bundrick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bundrick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.