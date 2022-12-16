See All Urologists in Bossier City, LA
Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD

Urology
4.9 (193)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and Minden Medical Center.

Dr. Bundrick Jr works at ArkLaTex Urology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Minden, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ark-La-Tex Urology - Bossier City
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 280, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ark-La-Tex Urology - Minden
    2 MEDICAL PLAZA PL, Minden, LA 71055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • Minden Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Dec 16, 2022
Great office staff, so friendly & caring! Meeting Dr. B was epic after watching his youtube videos. He is a special human being, kind, compassionate, cares about his patients like Drs. are supposed to but don't these days. Great sense of humor too! More Docs should be like Dr. B, the world would be a better place! Definitely worth the travel to see a specialist who is on top of his game.
KAREN Eileen DELGROSSO — Dec 16, 2022
About Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD

  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326087354
Education & Certifications

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center
Residency
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Internship
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Medical Education
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bundrick Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bundrick Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bundrick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bundrick Jr has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bundrick Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

193 patients have reviewed Dr. Bundrick Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bundrick Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bundrick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bundrick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

