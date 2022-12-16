Overview

Dr. William Bundrick Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and Minden Medical Center.



Dr. Bundrick Jr works at ArkLaTex Urology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Minden, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

