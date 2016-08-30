See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. William Bullis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Bullis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Bullis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Bullis works at Bellevue Center for Health, Bellevue WA in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Center for Health Pllc
    1260 116th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 455-3376
  2. 2
    Elite Body Sculpture
    500 108th Ave NE Ste 1F2, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 602-3699

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Gynecology Procedures Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Heavy Metal Detoxification Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bullis?

Aug 30, 2016
Dr. Bullis is the surgeon who did a tummy tuck, liposuction, fat grafting on me, as well as the doctor I see for my anti-aging medical needs that put in a finer point on the care I would be getting elsewhere. Dr. Bullis has an approachable demeanor and is diligent in matters of patient safety and wellbeing. My only complaint would be his office location in Bellevue, which is an unpredictable commute.
Laura S. in Des Moines, WA — Aug 30, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. William Bullis, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Bullis, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bullis to family and friends

Dr. Bullis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bullis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Bullis, MD.

About Dr. William Bullis, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063473841
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
Fellowship
Internship
  • Madigan Army Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Georgetown Univeristy
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Bullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bullis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bullis works at Bellevue Center for Health, Bellevue WA in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bullis’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. William Bullis, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.