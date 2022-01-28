Dr. William Bull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bull, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bull, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Dupage Plastic Surgery1307 Macom Dr, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 717-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
Ratings & Reviews
Very informational and thorough doctor. Double checks with you that we are all on the same page and explains what he plans to do. Extremely happy with my results and will recommend Dr Bull for anyone needing and plastic surgery.
About Dr. William Bull, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Med College Of Georgia
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Bull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.