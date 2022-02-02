Dr. William Buitrago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buitrago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Buitrago, MD
Overview
Dr. William Buitrago, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Buitrago works at
Locations
-
1
Texas EndoSurgical Associates - Houston2530 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 805-3803Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas EndoSurgical Associates1010 W Baker Rd Ste 103, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 805-3804
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buitrago was an excellent surgeon, and the staff was always helpful and kind. Being this was my first time to every have surgery, Dr. Buitrago explained everything to me in a very clear and understanding manner. He took the time to go over the diagnosis and treatment options daily before suggesting the last option which was surgery. He and his staff ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. It's very rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming his patient. It was a warm and wonderful experience from start to finish.
About Dr. William Buitrago, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376856948
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor Coll Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buitrago has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buitrago accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buitrago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buitrago works at
Dr. Buitrago speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Buitrago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buitrago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buitrago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buitrago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.