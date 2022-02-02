Overview

Dr. William Buitrago, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Buitrago works at Texas EndoSurgical Associates - Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.