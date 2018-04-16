Overview

Dr. William Buice, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Buice works at AnMed Piedmont Surgical - Anderson in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Port Placements or Replacements and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.