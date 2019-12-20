Dr. William Buchner Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Buchner Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Buchner Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SYDDANSK UNIVERSITY ODENSE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Buchner Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associates of Cleveland P C2415 Chambliss Ave Nw, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 559-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchner Jr?
Dr. Buchner and his staff are friendly, knowledgeable, and caring. Other doctors rudely rush you through their office without listening to your concerns or fully discussing treatment. Dr. Buchner does not do this and is honestly the best doctor that I have ever been to. He patiently takes the time to listen and discuss your best course of treatment. Yes, it takes a little longer, but it is worth it to receive the best medical care. I honestly can’t say enough nice things about Dr. Buchner and his staff. HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION!!!
About Dr. William Buchner Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154304574
Education & Certifications
- SYDDANSK UNIVERSITY ODENSE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchner Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchner Jr works at
Dr. Buchner Jr has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchner Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.