Dr. William Buchanan, MD
Overview
Dr. William Buchanan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 312-2529
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
THE VA SENT ME TO HIM BECAUSE OF A NEGETIVE EKG AND HE ORDERED A ECHO CARDO AND NUCULAR STRESS TEST....I HAD 75% BLOCKAGE I A MAIN ARTERY SO HE PUT IN TWO STENTSABOUT THREE WEEKS AGO AND I FEEL 100% BETTER..THE OR ROOM STAFF WERE LIKE A TOP NASCAR PIT CREW AND THE NURSES IN POST OP WERE GREAT...WENT HOME THE NEXT DAY...WOULD GIVE A 10 STAR RATING IF POSSIBLE
About Dr. William Buchanan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225146210
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
