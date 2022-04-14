See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. William Bryan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Bryan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Bryan works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-3470
  2. 2
    Timmons/ Greenway Plaza
    3100 Timmons Ln Ste 120, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2022
    Great Doctor great staff. I believe they love their patients. I give Dr. Bryan a 10 he did both of my hip. Thanks also to his PA Tyler great person answer all my questions great attitude. Thank You Sir
    Byron Baines — Apr 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Bryan, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1043247208
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Arthritis and Implant Surgery Fellowship - New York|Hospital Spec Surgery
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
    • Baylor|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
    • Oakbend Medical Center

