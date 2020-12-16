See All Ophthalmologists in Lyndhurst, OH
Dr. William Bruner, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Bruner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Bruner works at NOMS University Ophthalmology in Lyndhurst, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Presbyopia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NOMS University Ophthalmology
    29001 Cedar Rd Ste 110, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 382-8022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Farsightedness

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2020
    Dr. Bruner is a superb physician a true healer. He is knowledgeable, caring and an outstanding person. He puts his patients at ease. He is the role model of what every physician should be.
    Bill Leahy — Dec 16, 2020
    About Dr. William Bruner, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639123367
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopki
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
