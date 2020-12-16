Dr. William Bruner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bruner, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bruner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.
Locations
NOMS University Ophthalmology29001 Cedar Rd Ste 110, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (216) 382-8022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruner is a superb physician a true healer. He is knowledgeable, caring and an outstanding person. He puts his patients at ease. He is the role model of what every physician should be.
About Dr. William Bruner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopki
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruner has seen patients for Astigmatism, Presbyopia and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruner.
