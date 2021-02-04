Dr. William Bruck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bruck, MD
Dr. William Bruck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
WB Carrell Memorial Clinic9301 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 220-2468Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Dr. Bruck has treated me for a lower spine injury and for neck issues associated with a degenerative spine. He always listens thoroughly, explains options clearly and concisely, and takes the time to ensure you understand everything completely.
About Dr. William Bruck, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1922028638
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp
- U Miss Med Ctr
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bruck has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more.
