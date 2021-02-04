Overview

Dr. William Bruck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Bruck works at The Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.