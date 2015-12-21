Dr. William Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bruce, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bruce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Rhea Medical Center.
Locations
Riverrun Health1067 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 531-9300
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 893-9020
Parkridge Medical Center2333 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-6061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Rhea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been patient for over a yr. He is very down to earth and kind
About Dr. William Bruce, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1194713560
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
