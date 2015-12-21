Overview

Dr. William Bruce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. Bruce works at Riverrun Health in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.