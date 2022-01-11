See All Neurosurgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. William Brown Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Brown Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine|Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Twin County Regional Hospital.

Dr. Brown Jr works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 155, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Brown Jr, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1932141827
    Education & Certifications

    • North Carolina Baptist Hospital|Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • Med College Va Hosps|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Wake Forest U, School of Medicine|Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Twin County Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Brown Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown Jr works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Brown Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Brown Jr has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

