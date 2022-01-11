Dr. William Brown Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brown Jr, MD
Dr. William Brown Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine|Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Twin County Regional Hospital.
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 155, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8161
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would absolutely recommend Dr. William Brown. He has performed two intricate spinal cord surgeries on me in a twelve-year period, the last one being unbelievably precarious. I knew he had my best interest at heart and knew he had the skills necessary for the procedure. Dr. Brown is caring and straight-forward with his patients and by no means pushes surgery. I truly believe I am walking today because of his knowledge and his skill and certainly because of God’s hand on him. I couldn’t imagine another doctor doing what Dr. Brown has done for me. I highly recommend him.
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932141827
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital|Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Med College Va Hosps|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine|Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Neurosurgery
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Twin County Regional Hospital
Dr. Brown Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown Jr has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown Jr.
