Dr. William Brown, MD
Dr. William Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Comprehensive Heart Care925 Gessner Rd Ste 630, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 465-3535
Mca Cosmetic Dermatology Llp1140 Business Center Dr Ste 500, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 973-7445
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Have been seeing him for several years now and he always is concerned on how things are going. Will listen to your every word. Staff is amazing.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831344001
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.