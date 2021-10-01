Dr. William Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Brown works at
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
Doral9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 595-6200
Coral Gables6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 595-6200
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Dr. Brown has been seeing my family for years it started with my two older children to seeing everyone in my family he is a very good listener, he doesn't goes off of looks he allows you as the patient to tell him what it might be in your opinion before he makes a diagnosis after ruling out all alternative. Dr. Brown is a great doctor and he takes his profession very seriously everyone that comes to him becomes family member he treats you with CARE.
About Dr. William Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790784627
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- USF/Tampa Gen Hosp
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
