Overview

Dr. William Bromberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Allentown Hospital-lehigh Valley Hospital



Dr. Bromberg works at Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Ileus and Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.