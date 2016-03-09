Dr. William Britton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Britton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Britton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Britton works at
Locations
-
1
Fairway Pediatrics, LLC.7020 Highway 190 Ste C, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Britton?
He is so friendly. He makes you feel welcomed. I stopped bringing my kids to north oaks just so I can come to him. He really seems to love children.
About Dr. William Britton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215964937
Education & Certifications
- La State Med Ctr
- La State Med Ctr
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Britton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Britton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britton works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Britton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.