Dr. William Brinkley Jr, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Brinkley Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Bowman Gray Sch Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Brinkley Jr works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rowan Regional Medical Center Inc.
    631 Mocksville Ave Ste 1020, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 12, 2020
    I attended an office visit with a relative. The wait time was almost non-existent. Dr. Brinkley is obviously a caring and competent physician. He had information ready at hand, but aided in making decisions without sugarcoating anything, but with a feeling of hope as well. I am a retired physician and was very impressed with the entire office staff and especially Dr. Brinkley.
    Dr. Richard Joslin — Nov 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Brinkley Jr, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1861490518
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    • Bowman Gray Sch Med
    • Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Brinkley Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinkley Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brinkley Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brinkley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brinkley Jr works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Dr. Brinkley Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Brinkley Jr has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinkley Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinkley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinkley Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinkley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinkley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

