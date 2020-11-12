Dr. William Brinkley Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinkley Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brinkley Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Bowman Gray Sch Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Rowan Regional Medical Center Inc.631 Mocksville Ave Ste 1020, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I attended an office visit with a relative. The wait time was almost non-existent. Dr. Brinkley is obviously a caring and competent physician. He had information ready at hand, but aided in making decisions without sugarcoating anything, but with a feeling of hope as well. I am a retired physician and was very impressed with the entire office staff and especially Dr. Brinkley.
About Dr. William Brinkley Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861490518
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Bowman Gray Sch Med
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Brinkley Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinkley Jr accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinkley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinkley Jr has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinkley Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinkley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinkley Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinkley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinkley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.