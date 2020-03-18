Overview

Dr. William Bridges Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Bridges Jr works at Asheville Eye Associates - Franklin in Franklin, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC and Hayesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.