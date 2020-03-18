Dr. William Bridges Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bridges Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bridges Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Bridges Jr works at
Locations
Asheville Eye Associates - Franklin95 Holly Springs Park Dr, Franklin, NC 28734 Directions (828) 518-2186Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Asheville Eye Associates21 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 518-2193Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Asheville Eye Associates - Hayesville Retina Satellite1091 Hwy 64 W Ste 2, Hayesville, NC 28904 Directions (828) 518-2188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfied!!
About Dr. William Bridges Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
