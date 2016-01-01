Dr. William Bridges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bridges, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bridges, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Health1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 313-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Bridges, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063482792
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.