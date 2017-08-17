Dr. William Brickhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brickhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brickhouse, MD
Overview
Dr. William Brickhouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Shrader Road7858 Shrader Rd, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 270-1305Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Francis Location13801 St Francis Blvd # 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 270-1305
Sheltering Arms Hospital - South13700 St Francis Blvd, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 270-1305
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding medical professional and gentle with patients. I would recommend him to all.
About Dr. William Brickhouse, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Clarke Atlanta University
- Orthopedic Surgery
