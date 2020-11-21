Overview

Dr. William Brennan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Brennan works at Neurosurgical Solutions of Lafayette, LLC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.