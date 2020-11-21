Dr. William Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brennan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Brennan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Dr. Brennan works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Solutions of Lafayette, LLC105 Patriot St Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 981-2125
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We were early for our visit and Dr. Brennan was early for his appointment. He was very straightforward told us exactly what to expect and we definitely appreciated it.
About Dr. William Brennan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578784468
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Med Center
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- St. Andrews Presbyterian College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.