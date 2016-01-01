Dr. William Bremner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bremner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bremner, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bremner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Bremner works at
Locations
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Bremner, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Wash Hosp
- U Wash Hosp
- Vand
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine
