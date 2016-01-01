Dr. Breen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Breen, MD
Overview
Dr. William Breen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 938-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Breen, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1225001613
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breen has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Breen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breen.
