Overview

Dr. William Brearley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Brearley works at Lexington County in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.