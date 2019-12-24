Dr. William Brazerol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazerol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brazerol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Brazerol, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Brazerol works at
Locations
Penn OB/GYN Exton728 W LINCOLN HWY, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 423-4556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I understand some people’s reviews of Dr. Brazerol in that he may not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, I found him to be a wonderful person to be my OBGYN during my most recent miscarriage. He does not mince words; he is blunt and to the point, which is something that I needed. I did not need someone dancing around my loss; I needed someone to tell me the truth and what needed to be done. He made time to see me when I needed it, and I watched him call schedulers and doctors repeatedly until he got me an appointment for surgery the next morning. He may not say much but he cares about his patients. I would absolutely recommend him and I plan to be back to the OBGYN group that he is a part of soon.
About Dr. William Brazerol, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazerol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brazerol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazerol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazerol works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazerol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazerol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazerol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazerol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.