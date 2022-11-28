Overview

Dr. William Branner III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Branner III works at Horizon Eye Care in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.