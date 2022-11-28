Dr. William Branner III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branner III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Branner III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Branner III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Horizon Eye Care PA135 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 365-0555
- 2 15419 Hodges Cir, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 892-1000
Horizon Eye Care PA11835 Southmore Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 341-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He explained everything concerning my medical issue in a language” I could understand”. He fully informed me - before and after surgery
About Dr. William Branner III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branner III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branner III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branner III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branner III has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branner III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Branner III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branner III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branner III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branner III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.