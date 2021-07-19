Overview

Dr. William Brann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brann works at Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.