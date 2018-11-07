Dr. William Brand Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brand Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Brand Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Brand Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Specialists, Inc2369 Staples Mill Rd Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 285-8206
-
2
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc7611 Forest Ave Ste 410, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 285-8206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brand Jr?
Dr. Brand was recommended by my primary Physician to due my colonoscopy. As I was being prep by a nurse Dr. Brand came to greet me with a very warm demeanor and put me at ease as he explained the procedure. After the procedure again he came to check on me. He is a very caring and professional Doctor. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Brand Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174511901
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Medical Center*
- Brooke AMC|Brooke Army Medical Center*
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brand Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brand Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brand Jr works at
Dr. Brand Jr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brand Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.