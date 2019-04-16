Dr. William Bradford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bradford, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bradford, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Dr. Bradford works at
Locations
Community Cancer Care2114 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 454-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under going cancer treatments for the last 10 years for 3 different cancers and a stem cell transplant. Recently was dx with prostate cancer and due to a compromised immune system decided to use external radiation therapy. Meet with Dr Bradford who took almost 2 hours explaining the type of treatments for me. He and his staff have been excellent, very professional and helpful, he has the latest equipment available. Holly and Jason who do the radiation are excellent. Randy Herrel
About Dr. William Bradford, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville-James Graham Brown Canc Ctr
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
