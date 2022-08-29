Overview

Dr. William Bradbury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Putnam, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Windham Hospital and Day Kimball Hospital.



Dr. Bradbury works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Putnam, CT with other offices in Plainfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.