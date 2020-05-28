Dr. William Boykin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boykin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Boykin, MD
Overview
Dr. William Boykin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY.
W. C. Thorndyke Urology
Locations
W. C. Thorndyke Urology336 29th St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (859) 509-0049
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best ..... a 10 plus !!
About Dr. William Boykin, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1922077460
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boykin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boykin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boykin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boykin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boykin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boykin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boykin.
