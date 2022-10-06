See All Neurologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. William Boudouris, DO

Neurology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. William Boudouris, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Boudouris works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farmington Hills Office
    28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Essential Tremor

Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Boudouris, DO

    • Neurology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205806577
    Education & Certifications

    • Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Boudouris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boudouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boudouris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boudouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boudouris works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Boudouris’s profile.

    Dr. Boudouris has seen patients for Tremor, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boudouris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudouris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudouris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boudouris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boudouris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

