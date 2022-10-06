Overview

Dr. William Boudouris, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Boudouris works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.