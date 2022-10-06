Dr. William Boudouris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boudouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Boudouris, DO
Overview
Dr. William Boudouris, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr Boudouris many times over the years for a couple different things and I have the utmost respect for him. I would really hate if I ever had to change neurologists. He's been a great help! I like that this is a private practice and not a hospital practice. He's free to do what he deems necessary without following "system" guidelines and he does have privileges at numerous hospitals. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to someone.
About Dr. William Boudouris, DO
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205806577
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan
- Neurology
