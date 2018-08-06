Dr. William Boswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Boswell, MD
Dr. William Boswell, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Memorial Health University Physicians - Children's Care GI & Surgical Care5002 Waters Ave Bldg 800, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 301-7877
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent in explaining to my 8 year old what kind of surgery he will be having. Also, explained to him how to care for it at home also. My son did a great job caring for his womb do to his great instructors. Wonderful doctor.
About Dr. William Boswell, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- Northwestern Univ Medical School (
- Memorial Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Boswell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boswell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Boswell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boswell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.