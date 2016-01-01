Overview

Dr. William Boozan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Boozan works at OCLI Vision in Oceanside, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.