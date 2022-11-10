Dr. William Bolger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bolger, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bolger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
University of Fl Health Science Ctr653 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 383-1017
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Bolger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417990128
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Massachusetts College of Pharmacy
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolger accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolger has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.