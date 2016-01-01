Dr. William Bohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bohn, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20920 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 782-1148
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bohn?
About Dr. William Bohn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1619960036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohn has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.