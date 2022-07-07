Overview

Dr. William Blaylock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Blaylock works at Urology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.