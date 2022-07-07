Dr. William Blaylock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaylock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Blaylock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.
Providence Hospital6701 Airport Blvd Ste B135, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-3510Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr W.Blaylock is the best urologist I’ve ever seen
Education & Certifications
- W VA Univ
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Dr. Blaylock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaylock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaylock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaylock works at
Dr. Blaylock has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaylock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaylock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaylock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaylock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaylock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.