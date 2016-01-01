Overview

Dr. William Black, MD is a Dermatologist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Black works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS with other offices in Ridgeland, MS and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Melanoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.