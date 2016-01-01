Dr. William Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Black, MD
Overview
Dr. William Black, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care - Heart & Thoracic Services - Princeton701 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 206-8473
Princeton Baptist Medical Center817 Princeton Ave SW Ste 106, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 783-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Black, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Black works at
