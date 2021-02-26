Dr. Bjerregaard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sturtevant, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus.
Locations
Psychiatric Services of Racine Llp8700 Durand Ave Ste 600, Sturtevant, WI 53177 Directions (262) 635-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been thinking of Dr. Bjerregaard often lately because of the excess stress in my life right now. Back in my 30's he had me diagnosed so fast, and I remember getting mad at him for saying I was Manic Depressive. I left, then turned about, came back and was hospitalized for a month at St. Lukes. He was , and is still the best psychiatrist I have ever had in my 64 yrs. I would like to see him now again , however I have medicaid/medicare and I understand that he does not accept those insurances. I live in Walworth county now , at that time I was in Kenosha county. He is the best people, I'm telling you right now. Of course you do not have to listen to me, but it would be wise if you did. I've had many, many psychiatrists in my lifetime. He is the only one that made sense to me. He was right on!!!
About Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1043207806
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bjerregaard has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bjerregaard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
