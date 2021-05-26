Dr. William Bingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bingham, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bingham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Bingham works at
Locations
William Van Bingham M.d. PC6005 Park Ave Ste 803, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 683-0642
St. Francis Hospital5959 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 683-0642
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent, treated me very well, with my problem. very good bedside manner, very pleased with treatment
About Dr. William Bingham, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1275613408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bingham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bingham works at
Dr. Bingham has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingham.
